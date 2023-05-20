Barcelona secure more much-needed funding as €56m deal signed with technology giants

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well documented, and they are an ongoing issue at the club. While they will affect transfer business this summer, steps are being taken to secure much-needed funding.

As per MD, Barcelona have signed a deal with Dutch technology giants Philips, which will see their logo emblazed on the club’s sleeves for the next few years. The contract signed is for three-years, although there is an option to extend it by another two.

Barcelona could earn a total of €56m from the deal: €8m first year, €10m second, €12m third, €12m fourth and €14m in the fifth. The funds will certainly contribute towards the easing of their financial burdens.

As well as being sleeve sponsors, Philips will also be involved with Espai Barca. They will supply all of the monitors that will be used in the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou stadium, which is expected to be ready next year.

The deal could also help Barcelona finally secure the first team registration of Gavi, who has publicly committed his future to the club, as per Movistar+ (via MD), amid speculation that he could leave for free this summer.

“I’ve always said, since I was little, that I wanted to stay at Barca. It’s the club of my dreams. I always say that, and I’m calm. Everyone should be too.”

Barcelona need to generate approximately €200m before being able to register Gavi’s new contract, along with similar deals for the likes of Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso. The Philips deal will certainly allow them to get closer to achieving this.