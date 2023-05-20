Barcelona made aware of date for LaLiga’s decision on viability plan

Barcelona are eagerly awaiting the green light from LaLiga over their viability plan for this summer, having submitted the proposal within the last couple of weeks.

It was expected that it would be voted through on Friday, although it has been delayed, much to the annoyance of Barcelona supporters, and no doubt club officials too.

Luckily, they won’t be kept waiting long. As per Sport, LaLiga will communicate their decision to Barcelona on Monday. If the viability plan is approved, the club can then press ahead with plans for the summer transfer window, which they hope will include re-signing Lionel Messi. The new contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo, among others, will also automatically approved.

However, they will have to generate significant income before reaching actuality, as it is believed that €200m will need to made over the next two years. From here, Barcelona can then operate in the 1/1 rule.

Barcelona have received extra income over the last week, having signed a deal with Philips to become the club’s sleeve sponsor. However, there is still a long way to go before they reach their target.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images