Barcelona change their stance on Ez Abde’s future ahead of summer transfer window

Ez Abde has had an excellent season with Osasuna, proving that it was a wise decision for Barcelona to send him out of loan to garner more first team football.

It has also allowed the Moroccan winger to improve his standing in the eyes of Xavi Hernandez and Mateu Alemany, who will decide on his future at Barcelona in the summer. The latter has been pleased with Abde, and it had looked like he would be staying in Catalonia for next season.

However, Sport have now reported that Abde is now expected to leave if Barcelona receive any offers for his services during this summer’s transfer window. Xavi reportedly believes that the 22-year-old is too inconsistent for his liking.

Given that Barcelona are short on options at left wing, it would be likely that an signing is made should Abde depart, and all signs point to that being Yannick Carrasco, who Xavi is seemingly a big fan of.

It remains to be seen what happens of Abde, but given the raw potential he has shown this season, selling him may not be in Barcelona’s best interest, even despite their financial issues.