‘We have a plan for you’ – why Raul Gonzalez will leave Real Madrid this summer despite strategy

Throughout this season, the name of Raul Gonzalez was being mentioned as a hot prospect in Spanish management for the job he was doing at Real Madrid Castilla. Some were even touting him for the big job at the Santiago Bernabeu, but those links have gone quiet in recent months.

While Castilla have had a tough few weeks, losing three of their last four matches, they remain in with a shot at promotion, just three points behind Alcorcon in second, and four behind Racing Ferrol in first. Even if Castilla do not go up to Segunda, most would agree he has done a good job.

Yet he appears set to leave at the end of the season. Cadena SER say that Los Blancos have always allowed him to listen to offers from the Bundesliga or the Premier League that he has told them about, but have told him that they ‘have a plan for him’.

The implication was that he would take over from Carlo Ancelotti when the Italian left. He was their emergency option should Ancelotti be sacked or leave ahead of time. Yet with Ancelotti destined to remain for another season, Raul will seek his fortunes abroad. The Castilla boss, and others at the club, feel he is ready for top-level football management already after three years in the youth ranks at Real Madrid.

The likelihood is that if Raul does go abroad and impress in his role, he will be called upon down the line to take up the Real Madrid job. In a similar fashion to the way Luis Enrique did, if he cans show signs of quality as a manager at the top level, his cachet will weigh heavy on the club’s interest in him.