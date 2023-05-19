WATCH: Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi takes to the streets to sing with fans after Juventus victory

Sometimes football is inexplicable. Back in October, it looked as if Sevilla were going to seriously rethink their strategy and potentially the position of their Sporting Director Monchi, the face of the club for the best part of two decades. Now, they are preparing for a seventh Europa League final.

Monchi in particular came under fire in the early part of the season, with the President Jose Castro being asked for his resignation at the end of games. The lack of replacements for key figures in the squad meant for the first time, the finger of blame was pointed at Monchi.

Having made several key additions, and brought in Jose Luis Mendilibar, he appears to have won the fans back on his side. After Sevilla’s remarkable victory over Juventus, Monchi went out onto the streets to be with his people, and sing the Sevilla anthem.

Monchi has had his criticism this season. In September he was pleading with fans to get behind the time. Now he's leading the songs ahead of another trip to a Europa League final. #SevilllaFC #Monchi #UEL pic.twitter.com/vMlQVVbxFE — Football España (@footballespana_) May 19, 2023

‘We will sing this anthem in Budapest’ reads the banner held by the Sevilla fans, and on the 31st of May, they will do just that in March.