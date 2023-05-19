WATCH: Ronaldinho appears in music video for Latin star Bad Bunny

Ronaldinho never lived the quiet life as a footballer, and it was never likely that he was going to live in the shadows when he retired either. The Brazilian superstar famously ended up in a Paraguayan prison, after Ronaldinho tried to fake his identity at the border – his latest exploits are a little less scandalous.

The Brazilian has taken to the music industry this time. Featuring in Bad Bunny’s latest hit ‘Where She Goes’, the Brazilian can be seen in one of his purest forms – playing football on a beach.

The many lives of retired Ronaldinho continues to entertain. The latest sighting of the Brazilian is in a music video for Latin star Bad Bunny. #Barca #Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/v3uSHqZiYr — Football España (@footballespana_) May 19, 2023

Bad Bunny, who is dating US model Kylie Jenner, not only features Ronaldinho in the video, with Frank Ocean also present in the star-cast.

The Brazilian himself is expected on the Barcelona beach more often nowadays, after his son signed for the Blaugrana.

It has been a big year for crossovers between the Latin music industry and Spanish football, with Gerard Pique unwittingly starring in the biggest-selling song of the year in 2022, as Shakira very publicly made it clear what she thought of the former Barcelona defender.