Valencia captain Jose Gaya offers transfer hint

Valencia captain Jose Gaya has dropped a major hint over his future at the club in the coming months.

Los Che remain mired in a relegation battle ahead of the final weeks of the 2022/23 La Liga campaign with Gaya playing a key role.

The Spanish international has previously been linked with a move to Barcelona despite racking up over 300 appearances for Valencia since his first team debut in 2012.

Gaya was asked about the potential for a departure from the Estadio Mestalla this summer and the 27-year-old admitted the speculation is constant over his next step.

“Every year I am a possible ‘sale’. That’s the reality”, as per reports from Marca.

“Every summer my name comes up, but for the moment, I have shown I’m happy here.

“The reality is this we never know what is going to happen.

“For now, I’m only thinking about the present.”

Gaya signed a contract extension with the club, prior to the 2022 World Cup, tying him to Valencia until 2027, but relegation would change the picture significantly.

If Valencia slip out of La Liga in 2023, the club will suffer a major financial blow, and Gaya could be on a list of potential sales, due to his estimated €25m transfer value.