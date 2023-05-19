The cost of relegation for each of the seven clubs in the La Liga relegation battle

With just four games to go in La Liga, the relegation battle is getting increasingly tense, with as many as seven teams still sweating on their future. While Celta Vigo are five points clear in 13th, they will still be hoping for another win to settle their nerves.

The cost of going down is significant. Many sides will see their budgets halved, or potentially even more. Relevo have highlighted purely in terms of television money and parachute payments how much each of the sides involved would be set to lose based on rough calculations. The parachute payments are worked out based on results in the last five seasons and the size of their budget this season.

Valencia would receive a record parachute payment, around €40m in help, which combined with €10.5m in Segunda TV rights, would mean a loss of €17.5m. Celta Vigo are the side that would receive the second-most in parachute payments at €25m. They would lose €23.5m in total.

Real Vallladolid would receive the least in parachute payments, €11.5m, which would also see them make the largest losses at €30.5m. Narrowly behind them are Espanyol, who would lose €30m.

Cadiz would lose €24m, Almeria €25.8m and Getafe €27.7m. Elche, who have already been relegated, know they will face a drop in €25m in their income.

Looking at the salary limites, which are different from budgets but do limit clubs’ abilities to spend, it will have a dramatic impact on these sides, without even taking into account the losses in other areas.

Valladolid are only able to spend €48m, so their spending power could be cut by as much as 63%, based purely on a loss of TV income. Whoever does go down, it will mean a significant reshaping of the squad.