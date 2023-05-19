Sevilla-Real Madrid fixture moved ahead of Europa League final headache

Sevilla fans and players are likely still scratching their eyes this morning, as they work out how what was a relegation-threatened side in March is now a Europa League finalist.

Their victory over Juventus sets up a fascinating final with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest on Wednesday the 31st of May. Mourinho is yet to lose any of the European finals he has coached in, while Sevilla have won all six of the Europa League finals they have reached. Jose Luis Mendilibar will be coaching just his seventh ever European tie.

Nobody expected Los Nervionenses to get this far, including the scheduling department at La Liga. All sides are set to play at the same time in the interest of competition for the penultimate weekend of La Liga. La Liga currently have Sevilla playing Real Madrid on Sunday evening at 19:00 CEST, just three days before the final at the Ferenc Puskas Arena.

Marca report that the fixture, along with several others, has been moved in order to accommodate Real Madrid and Sevilla playing on Saturday night at 19:00 instead.

On Matchday 36, Real Madrid will now host Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday at 19:30 instead of Thursday night, while Athletic Club will now play Osasuna in the late slot at 21:30.

Needless to say this is a major problem for the party that should matter most, the fans. Changing these fixtures less than a week before the were meant to take place is likely to cost some hundreds in lost or needless accommodation and travel.