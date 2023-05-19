Barcelona Real Sociedad

Key trio missing as Barcelona host Real Sociedad

Barcelona will be without three star players for this weekend’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana eventually clinched their first La Liga title since 2019, with a 4-2 derby win away at Espanyol last weekend, followed by an impressive trophy parade through the city streets.

The trophy will be formally presented to the Camp Nou fans, ahead of kick off against their Basque visitors. but Xavi will be forced to shuffle his starting team.

Gavi is absent, after picking up his tenth league booking of the season at Espanyol, with the teenager serving a one game ban.

Pedri and Ronald Araujo are also missing, through injury, meaning at least three alterations for the hosts, ahead of a guard of honour acknowledgement from La Real.

Franck Kessie and Ansu Fati are set to replace Pedri and Gavi in midfield and attack respectively, with veteran defender Marcos Alonso in line to replace Araujo at centre back.

