Gavi potentially facing bench next season if Barcelona carry out summer plans

Barcelona might not be flush for cash, but they are still making grand plans for their summer transfer window. If they do manage to succeed with those plans, it could see one of their key players watching on for much of the season.

The Blaugrana have openly declared they want Lionel Messi, and Sergio Busquets is set to depart the club too. MD say that both Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich are targets for Barcelona this summer, and they club believe they can sign them both.

They highlight that with the likes of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong already in the side, they would positional play and competitiveness in the side with those four in midfield. Messi would also have four players willing to work hard without the ball in order to win games.

It would presumably see Gavi drop out of the team, with Robert Lewandowski up front alongside Messi. That is without considering the likes of Ousmane Dembele or Raphinha.

Working in Gavi’s favour is that these plans do seem ambitious. Last summer, the Blaugrana were unable to carry off their plans in the market, and there is plenty of work to be done to get to the point where Barcelona can bring in one or two of those players, let alone all three.