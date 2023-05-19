Fernando Torres admits ‘mistake’ but refuses to back down over Alvaro Arbeloa row

Atletico Madrid U19 head coach Fernando Torres’ has refused to back down on his row with Real Madrid counterpart Alvaro Arbeloa.

The former Liverpool and Spain teammates were involved in a angry touchline row, as Los Blancos sealed a 4-2 aggregate win, in a Champions Cup Juvenil A quarter final second leg in Valdebebas.

Torres was enraged by Arbeloa’s conduct, pushed him, and allegedly threatened to ‘blow his head off’ in a tense exchange, which eventually saw Torres sent off.

The former striker was whistled and heckled by Real Madrid fans and he has since been handed a one-match suspension by the RFEF’s disciplinary judge as a result of his dismissal.

Despite the judgement, Torres claims he was mistaken to react to provocation, but insisted he will always back his players.

Things got heated between Alvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres on the touchline.pic.twitter.com/bxuPv1lIBK — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 14, 2023

“I have seen the images and I don’t like what I see. I don’t recognise myself and it’s not my usual way of acting. I was wrong”, as per reports from Marca.

“It was a mistake to get involved in continuous provocations, especially as it left my team without their coach in extra time.

“I told the boys I made a mistake, but I will always defend my team when I see situations that I consider unfair, I defend them regardless of the consequences.”

Torres v Arbeloa caused a social media storm in the aftermath, but Torres insisted it is not the message he wants to project to his team.