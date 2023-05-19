Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to meet and iron out issues

Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez will meet in the coming days to discuss the future, but that of Real Madrid rather than the Italian.

According to multiple sources, Marca included, the Real Madrid coach will sit down with his President and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez in order to discuss the plans for the summer transfer market. How the coming season should be addressed will also be on the agenda.

Los Blancos are planning on bringing in reinforcements, but not overhauling their squad. Around two to four reinforcements are anticipated, although that is dependent on departures too.

Where Real Madrid want more from Ancelotti is in regard to his management of the squad. Los Blancos expected the younger talents in the squad, read here Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, to have taken a more prominent role in the side this year. Although two of them started their defeat to Manchester City in midweek, they feel that Los Blancos are still too reliant on veterans like Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

This point of view is understandable, although it is somewhat inconsistent with Los Blancos’ philosophy to an extent. Such is the pressure at Real Madrid, that every game and every competition requires success, and thus if Kroos and Modric are still at a higher level than the younger options, it only makes sense he continues to use them. Nevertheless, Ancelotti will be the one charged with ensuring the transition happens next season.