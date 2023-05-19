Cadiz Real Valladolid

Cadiz edge towards La Liga safety as Real Valladolid in relegation danger

Cadiz have taken a big step towards sealing La Liga survival with a 2-0 Friday night home win over rivals Real Valladolid.

Both sides find themselves fighting for their top-flight status for next season but it is the Andalucians who have taken the decisive step from this tie.

Despite a strong start from the visitors, Cadiz were handed a perfect chance to edge in front before the break, as Ruben Alcaraz’s penalty came back off the crossbar.

That setback did not deter Cadiz after the restart, as Theo Bongonda smashed home a superb breakthrough on 70 minutes.

Bongonda’s goal changed the tempo of the contest, and the DR Congo international doubled the home side’s advantage, six minutes later.

Martin Hongla’s late red card was another negative for Valladolid, as they remain just one point above the drop zone.

Cadiz’s safety cushion stretches to four points with this victory, and that could be enough to end their relegation woes, as Valladolid fight on.

