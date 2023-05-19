Barcelona will look to move on star forward if Lionel Messi arrives this summer

Barcelona are in a state of flux ahead of another summer of upheaval. With many moving parts, a number of the squad that celebrated the La Liga title earlier this week, are unsure whether they will be there next season.

The top target, and certainly the only desire that the club have publicly declared, is to sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer. Such is the Argentine’s impact, both in terms of minutes and profile, it will likely have consequences for other members of the squad.

According to Joan Fontes, speaking on Bar Canaletes, there is a high possibility that Brazilian winger Raphinha is one of the players the club will try to move on this summer if Messi arrives.

The recent noises regarding the Brazilian are that he will remain at the club, but if Messi does come in, it will perhaps make Raphinha surplus to requirements, depending on how Xavi Hernandez lines up.

Ousmane Dembele is Xavi’s preferred option on the right, but it may be that Xavi either uses Messi on that side, or pushes Barcelona into a different formation. If he does so, there may not be space for a wider right-sided player, which Raphinha has made it clear is the only one he wants to play.

