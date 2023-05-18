Xavi Hernandez looking to jettison on-loan Barcelona youngster this summer

Barcelona will be looking to raise funds wherever possible this summer, and one of their avenues to doing so could be Nico Gonzalez.

The sizable midfielder left on loan for Valencia last summer, feeling he would be better served playing regular football for Los Che. In spite of some good performances, and generally holding down a place in the team, his season has been hit by injury, missing several months of action early in 2023.

That has stunted his chances of making a major impact at Mestalla, and it looks as if it might cost him his place back in Barcelona too. Xavi Hernandez used him sparingly last season, and it appears he has little intention of using him next campaign either.

Joan Fontes has detailed on Bar Canaletes that Nico is not to Xavi’s footballing taste, and will not remain at the club beyond the summer. Nico is keen to stay in Barcelona, having recently bought a flat with his partner in the city. Yet Xavi’s lack of interest in Nico means that agent Jorge Mendes is already looking at moving him on to the Premier League, where he might have interest.

Nico looked like a bright prospect when he came into the first team under Ronald Koeman, barreling through midfield and causing opposition defences issues with his runs into the box. Yet the feeling is that ever since, he has never found continuity, and neither been able to make the next steps in his development.