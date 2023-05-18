WATCH: Sevilla quickly back on the level terms as Suso nets the equaliser against Juventus

Less than 10 minutes after falling behind, Sevilla are back on level terms in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Juventus at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It was been a fairly even game in Andalusia, but it has been the substitutes that have made the difference for both sides so far. Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring for Juventus with a lovely finish past Bono, which had Sevilla on the brink of elimination.

However, Suso now has Sevilla back on level terms, after scoring with a brilliant effort that flew past Wojciech Szczesny from outside of the box.

Outrageous goal from Suso!! 🤩 What an equaliser for Sevilla! 🔥#UEL pic.twitter.com/M6oB01un8o — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

تابع الحساب الاساسي : @i_Carl0 تابع الحساب الاساسي : @i_Carl0 pic.twitter.com/8mQHOnpFCI — بان وجه الشمس والنوم ماطب العيون (@Thanh5412375630) May 18, 2023

𝑫𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒏 𝒒𝒖𝒆 𝒏𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒂 𝒔𝒆 𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒆. Suso pone patas arriba el Sánchez-Pizjuán: 𝟏-𝟏.#UEL #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/knkkG4UGmJ — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) May 18, 2023

It has been a brilliant response from Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, who have bounced back excellently from Juventus’ opening goal.

Sevilla will now hope that they can get a winner in the 90 minutes, with Juventus also aiming to steal the victory. However, extra time and penalties could also be required.