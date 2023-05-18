Sevilla

WATCH: Sevilla quickly back on the level terms as Suso nets the equaliser against Juventus

Less than 10 minutes after falling behind, Sevilla are back on level terms in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Juventus at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It was been a fairly even game in Andalusia, but it has been the substitutes that have made the difference for both sides so far. Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring for Juventus with a lovely finish past Bono, which had Sevilla on the brink of elimination.

However, Suso now has Sevilla back on level terms, after scoring with a brilliant effort that flew past Wojciech Szczesny from outside of the box.

It has been a brilliant response from Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, who have bounced back excellently from Juventus’ opening goal.

Sevilla will now hope that they can get a winner in the 90 minutes, with Juventus also aiming to steal the victory. However, extra time and penalties could also be required.

