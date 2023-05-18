WATCH: Sevilla on the brink of elimination as Juventus open the scoring in Andalusia

Sevilla’s chances of reaching yet another Europa League final are hanging in the balance, as Juventus having opened the scoring in their semi-final second leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side drew the first leg last week in Turin, meaning that a win would book their place in next month’s final. They have had chances to score, although Wojciech Szczesny have been in very good form for Juventus so far.

Sevilla have been made to pay for their inability to score, as substitute Dusan Vlahovic has opened the scoring for Juventus, finishing brilliantly beyond the onrushing Bono to give the Italian giants first blood on the night.

What a finish from Dusan Vlahovic! 🥶 The composure to put Juventus ahead vs. Sevilla…#UEL pic.twitter.com/bJmEUCmyMy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

It has been a very keenly contested encounter in Andalusia, and Sevilla have had their chances to score before Vlahovic’s goal. However, Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side must now look to bounce back, otherwise they will not secure a seventh Europa League title this season.