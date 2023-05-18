WATCH: Luis Suarez scores for Gremio with outrageous outside-of-the-boot finish

There is little doubt that Luis Suarez has been one of the forward of his generation. At Liverpool and Barcelona, he was one of the best players in the world, and even later at Atletico Madrid he was an excellent finisher.

Suarez had a knack of scoring goals with the outside of his boot, which is something that he did quite often during his prime years, and he scored a similarly outrageous goal for Gremio in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday night.

Suarez picked the ball up on the edge of the box, before bending the ball into the top corner with the outside of his right boot in spectacular fashion.

Luis Suárez 🙌🔫 pic.twitter.com/XXGAxqWbaZ — Jonas Gabriel Arcanjo (@jonas_ga_) May 18, 2023

It is a finish that is all too familiar to Barcelona supporters, as Suarez scored several goals of this type during his time at Catalonia.

Despite coming towards his twilight years as a footballers, it’s safe to say that Suarez hasn’t lost much of his ability, if any at all.