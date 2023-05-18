WATCH: Delirium in Andalusia as Sevilla take the lead against Juventus in extra time

Sevilla are 25 minutes away from reaching the Europa League final. They have taken the lead over Juventus in extra time in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It has been a very exciting match in Andalusia. Both teams have had plenty of chances, with Sevilla having had the majority as they seek passage to another Europa League final.

However, they feel behind on the night and in the tie as Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring for Juventus just after coming off the bench.

Fortunately for Sevilla, they equalised less than 10 minutes later, with Suso rattling a brilliant effort past Wojciech Sczcesny from the edge of the box.

That means the game went to extra time, and Erik Lamela has now given Sevilla the lead to put them in pole position to reach next month’s final.

Erik Lamela turns it around for Sevilla!! 🤩 You can never rule out this side in the #UEL! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hp1FvquJ1Z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2023

Sevilla now have the advantage, and they are so close to reaching another Europa League final. However, Juventus won’t go down without a fight.