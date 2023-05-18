WATCH: Carlo Ancelotti and Vinicius Junior argue on touchline during Manchester City defeat

Real Madrid crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday night, following 90 minutes of frustration. Los Blancos struggled to trouble Manchester City, and after being beaten 4-0, there was a feeling of impotence amongst last year’s champions.

During the match, it was mostly frustration though. The opening stages of the game saw Real Madrid unable to string passes together, being mobbed by the City press.

The home side were on their way to 150 passes after 15 minutes, while Los Blancos had not yet crossed the 30-mark. That dominance paid off when Bernardo Silva fired home after 23 minutes.

In the aftermath of that goal, Vinicius Junior was seen by the cameras venting his frustration to manager Carlo Ancelotti. What exactly he was signalling, it is impossible to say, but Ancelotti looked concerned as he listened on to his star forward.

Justo tras el gol del City: Vinicius con Ancelotti. #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/iJXu3K8n4l — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) May 17, 2023

The two have a good relationship, and after the match Vinicius backed Ancelotti to continue in the job next sesason, expressing sadness beyond anything else. It did show the degree to which Vinicius was taken out of the game by Kyle Walker though, who on a rare occasion expressed his frustration at his manager rather than the referee or the opposition.