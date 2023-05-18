WATCH: Barcelona stars arrive at restaurant ahead of official celebratory dinner

On Thursday, Barcelona are hosting their official celebratory end-of-season dinner. The event is taking place at the Tropical restaurant in Gava, and given the team’s successes this season, it will be a jovial occasion.

Barcelona are already in a celebratory mood this week, having held their open-top bus parade on Monday, having confirmed their first La Liga title in four years the previous day.

Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad have begun arriving at their end-of-season dinner. Pedri, Gavi and Eric Garcia, who were the first players to turn up, have been pictured at the Tropical restaurant.

It has been a successful season for Barcelona. As well as winning La Liga, they also won the Spanish Super Cup in January, defeating Real Madrid in the final in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid’s Champions League exit on Wednesday is also likely to add to the celebrations of the Barcelona players and coaching staff in attendance.