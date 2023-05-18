Vinicius Junior fires warning to Real Madrid following Manchester City debacle

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been the star of the show for Los Blancos this season, but against Manchester City, could not get his game going. After the game he spoke to the media, and could not hide his disappointment at the result.

Vinicius was limited by Kyle Walker, not making a single successful dribble all game, and only registerign one shot off target. It was symptomatic of a wider struggle that Real Madrid had creating chances at the Etihad.

According to the Brazilian, it was not for a lack of desire though.

“Attitude has not been lacking, it was very difficult against a great team at home. It’s very difficult,” he told Marca.

He also warned that such a one-sided match had to be a one-off event for Real Madrid.

“Today has been a very difficult day for us but we have to take the lessons, to learn from this game. This cannot happen again next season. Reaching the semifinals is very difficult.”

He did however back Carlo Ancelotti to stay the club for next season, as did several of his teammates.

“Of course he has to continue,” he said.

“We are very sad, it is a game that we wanted to win but we could not.”

Vinicius will be hoping that Los Blancos bring in reinforcements in attack next season. With Benzema often absent or not fully sharp, far too often, the attacking responsibility has fallen squarely on his shoulders this season. With the attack bottle-necked through him, it has made Los Blancos more one-dimensional.