Thibaut Courtois’ had injury during superhuman performance against Real Madrid

Real Madrid came away with their tail between their legs following a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night in England. However if there was one man responsible for it not being worse, it was Thibaut Courtois. The remarkable thing is, Courtois was injured.

Courtois made just four saves against City, but three of them were of remarkable quality, keeping Erling Haaland at bay from close range. In particular in the first half, Courtois’ reflexes were outstanding.

Thibaut Courtois take a bow 👏 pic.twitter.com/oZHCmTDxck — Football Match Centre (@MatchCentreFtbl) May 17, 2023

Marca say that Courtois has a triceps injury, which he picked up against Getafe last weekend, with Eduardo Camavinga also not quite 100%. It is not yet clear how long he will be out, but with three weeks left in the season, it is not inconceivable that Carlo Ancelotti decides to rest him for the final stages of the campaign.

What is clear is that he will not be present against Valencia this Sunday at Mestalla. Andriy Lunin will deputise in his stead.