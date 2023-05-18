The devastating statistics behind Manchester City’s thrashing of Real Madrid

If Real Madrid specialise in intoxicating European nights, the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City could barely have been more sobering. For the City fans revelling in victory, and the Madridistas brave enough to venture through the debris, if anything the 4-0 scoreline flattered Los Blancos.

Although not according to the expected goals statistics, with the home side outperforming their tally, which was 3.18, while Real Madrid managed just 0.49.

Man City (3.18) 4-0 (0.49) Real Madrid — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) May 17, 2023

That was one of the few numbers that did make things look a little better for Real Madrid, who took just 7 shots to City’s 16. As Sport highlight, Real Madrid struggled to get into the game, losing the possession battle 72% to 28%, a figure that in itself was only improved by a 60-40 share in the final 15 minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s side won 54 duels to 39 for Real Madrid, combining for 618 passes, a full 200 more than their opposition. 16 of City’s 24 dribbles were successful, compared to just 4 out of 7 for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Perhaps their biggest problem on the night was Vinicius Junior, nor the entire Real Madrid team, attempted a single dribble in the first half.

These numbers are of course just an expression of the dominance witnessed on the pitch, but it does go to show just how well City dealt with Real Madrid. While Los Blancos have been driven back at times before, they rarely see so little of the goal.