The decisions Real Madrid have already taken ahead of transfer window following Manchester City loss

With defeat to Manchester City, Real Madrid’s exit from the Champions League leaves them with only one ‘prize’ to fight for. Their four remaining games will determine whether Los Blancos or Atletico Madrid finish second, with the season to all intents and purposes, finished otherwise.

It leaves Los Blancos free to start their summer planning, but Relevo say that they have already begun doing so. Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are all out of contract at the end of the season.

The first three, veterans and still crucial parts of the team, will all remain for another year, with deals agreed. The second trio are yet to be decided on, but Los Blancos have made all three offers, and are awaiting a repsonse.

Mariano Diaz will leave the club, and is the only confirmed exit. The three still in negotiations could depart, Andriy Lunin may leave as backup goalkeeper for more minutes, and Ferland Mendy may depart if a large offer comes in for him. Otherwise no departures are foreseen.

If there are more departures, it could change their recruitment plan. As it stands though, Alvaro Rodriguez is set to be promoted to the first team and act as a back-up striker, filling Mariano’s role – although he will hope to have more minutes.

A deal has been agreed to sign Fran Garcia back from Rayo Vallecano, while Brahim Diaz is also expected back from his two-year loan at Milan. Otherwise, Real Madrid will pursue Borussia Dortmund midfielder as their major target for this summer.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will remain at the club, despite finishing the season without success in La Liga or the Champions League.

Most of these plans make sense, and while there is a constantly changing situation with the volatile market, a clear line of thinking can be seen. The big question that has cost them this season is whether they will bring in an alternative to Benzema this summer. His inability to stay fit or sharp this season has arguably been decisive in both the league and in Europe. Whether it takes the form of competition or just as a rotational option, a new striker seems like the most obvious area for improvement. Placing that entire responsibility on Rodriguez would be a lot of pressure for a striker with just a few minutes in the first team.