Star Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna opens up on Sevilla upturn, injuries and inspirational partner

Sevilla are looking to make yet another Europa League final against Juventus, with a record seventh trophy in the offing. One of the key figures in their bid to do so is Argentine left-back Marcos Acuna, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for him this season.

Winning the World Cup with Argentina in December, Acuna’s form has turned around after suffering back issues in the first section of the season. Similarly to Sevilla’s form, which has seen major improvements under Jose Luis Mendilibar.

“Three coaches have come in one season and I think that with Mendilibar, we understood what we needed,” he told Relevo.

“The job that the coach does is simple and we knew how to understand it in the best way. We have also changed our own mindset, of the players and that was what we needed to be able to get Sevilla out of where it was.”

He was also asked about his partner, who Acuna highlighted as a major part of his success in the game.

“My wife is from Fierro. We’ve been together for so many years that she knows everything. She knows what I want. I met her at Ferrocarril Oeste, by chance. She was also born in Zapala. I knew from the first moment that we were going to be together. When our children were born it was even better. She helps me with everything when I’m not around.”

Acuna was the subject of much criticism in Seville for his lack of appearances and poor form ahead of the World Cup, with some accusing him of saving himself for Qatar. Acuna explained that he was doing all he could to be involved.

“The only thing that changed for me was the injury. It hurt me a lot. They told me to stop, that it was going to be worse and it was going to take longer to recover and I never wanted to. If I’m in pain, I want to continue playing even though it could harm me. I wanted to help my teammates. Later, I think many people spoke ill of me, without knowing what was happening to me. That affects you. Luckily, I have my family and friends who support me and that always makes me lift my head.”

He would go on to detail how he has changed his diet, eating less red meat and drinking less mate, in order to recover from his injury better.

It has clearly paid dividends. Currently there is a strong argument to say he is the best left-back in Spain on form, providing a wily defensive present, and excellent service to the forwards when possible.