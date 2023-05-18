Sevilla President delighted with Jose Luis Mendilibar after reaching Europa League final

Sevilla secured passage into a seventh Europa League final on Thursday evening, defeating Juventus 2-1 on the night in Andalusia, which secured a 3-2 aggregate victory for Los Nervionenses.

It was a memorable night for Sevilla, who will head to Budapest in a few weeks to try to win their seventh Europa League title, which would extend their lead as the most successful side in the competition’s history.

Sevilla President Jose Castro was delighted to see his club progress to another final, as per Marca, and he saved special praise for Jose Luis Mendilibar, who has transformed Los Nervionenses since his arrival in late-March.

“We are enormously happy, the fans, the squad, the coach. In a year like this that has been hard and complicated, to reach the final of the Europa League is incredible.

“The coach is a crucial piece in these league and Europa League matches, both with Manchester United and today against Juventus. I think we have done things better than others.”

Sevilla will take on Roma and Jose Mourinho in next month’s final, where they will look to keep their 100% record in Europa League finals going.