Sevilla linked with move for Bundesliga central midfielder on free transfer

Sevilla are focused on their Europa League semi-final against Juventus currently, but in the background, Monchi is working on another transfer window. After a poor summer last time round, and plenty of criticism from fans and journalists alike, Monchi will be more motivated than ever to prove his skill in the market.

One of the names he is considering is Koln central midfielder Ellyes Skhiri. The French-born Tunisia international is out of contract this summer, and according to Fabrizio Romano, will leave on a free.

Three of the four Europa League semi-finalists are rumoured to be looking at him, with Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and Rennes all scouting the 28-year-old.

Ellyes Skhiri will leave FC Koln as free agent at the end of current season. Tunisian international centre back is attracting interest on free move 🇹🇳 #transfers Rennes, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla and Roma are informed on conditions of the deal. pic.twitter.com/IS1cHZ5ZEy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2023

Sevilla are unlikely to have a large budget to spend this summer, and Skhiri’s arrival would fit with that brief. Los Nervionenses currently have three deeper midfielders in Fernando Reges, Nemanja Gudelj and Pape Gueye. Yet Gudelj is often used in defence, and there are no assurances that Gueye will continue his loan.

Skhiri has started 30 of Koln’s 32 games this season, scoring 7 goals and providing one assist in the process. Technically astute, well-positioned, and used to a high tempo game, on the face of he looks like a smart option for Sevilla.