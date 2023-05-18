Sevilla come from behind against Juventus to reach another Europa League final

There will be one Spanish team in a European final this season, as Sevilla have secured their place in the Europa League’s showpiece event after coming from behind to defeat Juventus 2-1 after extra time, ensuring a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Last week’s 1-1 draw in Turin set things up perfectly for Thursday’s second leg, and it was an enthralling affair in Andalusia. Both sides have chances to open the scoring in the first half, but it remained level at the interval.

Juventus broke the deadlock after 65 minutes, with substitute Dusan Vlahovic, who had been on the park for a matter of moments, opening the scoring with a beautifully chipped effort past Bono.

Fortunately for Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, they responded soon after with Suso scoring the equaliser. The winger fired a brilliant effort into the back of the net from the edge of the box, which left Wojciech Sczcesny with no chance.

It stayed level until the full time whistle, which meant that extra time was required. Sevilla took the lead five minutes after the stoppage, with Erik Lamela heading home a brilliant Bryan Gil cross.

Despite a late red card for Marcos Acuna, Sevilla held on to secure their place in next month’s final, where they will play another Italian side in the shape of AS Roma. Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on aggregate to ensure their spot in the showpiece event.