Ronald Araujo hoping to see Lionel Messi return to Barcelona this summer

Barcelona wrapped up an incredible La Liga campaign on Sunday by securing their first league title since 2019, with Xavi Hernandez’s side proving themselves to be the best and most consistent team in Spanish football this season.

The bedrock of Barcelona’s success has been in defence. They have conceded just 13 goals in 34 league matches so far this season, and Ronald Araujo, who has been at the heart of the backline, has been delighted with his defensive teammates, as per Radio Sport 890 of Uruguay (via Sport).

“We have managed to be a family, with young people and veterans, and that has been very important. Defensively, we have had a great season. It is spectacular to have conceded only 13 goals and even more so because we have come from previous seasons in which we always conceded.”

Araujo also spoke on the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the club this summer. The Uruguayan played alongside Messi during the latter stages of the Argentine’s time at Barcelona, and Araujo left the door open for a possible homecoming.

“We don’t talk about this in the dressing room, but a player like him will always be welcome at Barca.”

La Liga will decide on Barcelona’s viability plan on Friday. If it is approved, they can then start making proper arrangements to bring Messi back to the club for a sensational second spell.