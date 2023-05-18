Real Valladolid warned by Competition Committee after complaints over controversial no-goal against Sevilla

One of the big talking points in Spanish football last weekend was the controversial no-goal by Real Valladolid against Sevilla on Sunday.

Sergio Escudero fired a bullet strike past Marko Dmitrovic, but referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias had blown his whistle less than one second prior, much to the fury of the Real Valladolid players, supporters, coaching staff and President Ronaldo Nazario.

Real Valladolid issued a complaint over the matter, but the Competition Committee has rejected it, whilst also warning La Pucela over their response, as per Marca. They have also banned suspensions to Sporting Director Fran Sanchez (one game), CEO Matt Fenaert (two) and fitness coach Gonzalo Alvarez (four) for various reasons.

Despite the Competition Committee’s stance, the CTA have decided to punish Ortiz Arias over his performance in the match. He has been “put in the fridge” until further notice, which means that his season could be over, with just four matchdays remaining.