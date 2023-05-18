Real Madrid to forge ahead with summer plan despite Carlo Ancelotti speculation

Real Madrid will not be looking for a new manager this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti set to continue in his position for the final year of his contract.

The Athletic, Marca and Relevo all say that Ancelotti will continue at the club, continuing until the end of his contract in 2024. Naturally questions were raised after such a conprehensive defeat, and having missed out on La Liga.

Ancelotti was irritated by questions over his future on the night, but his players backed Ancelotti up after the match too.

Los Blancos do not appear to be making any changes to their summer plans at all regarding their defeat to City, and will forge on with their previous strategy.

The one thing that did stand out as very clear last night was that Real Madrid need a new back-up striker for Karim Benzema. Without any real alternatives on the bench, Ancelotti left an ineffective Benzema on.

That looks like their most tricky task ahead of the summer. Finding a forward that is of the required quality to rotate for Benzema and even compete with him, but that is also happy to sit on the bench for large chunks of the season is no easy task. One Los Blancos have not managed to carry out in recent years, as eveidenced by the signings of Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic.