Real Madrid players rally around Carlo Ancelotti after Manchester City thrashing

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been batting away questions about his future all season, but if wit were up to his squad, he would stay.

As tends to be the case with any defeat of such magnitude at Real Madrid, Ancelotti’s future has been called into question following Manchester City’s 4-0 thumping of Los Blancos on Wednesday night.

After the game, it was one of the main talking points, and Ancelotti was visibly annoyed when asked about it, but said that ‘the President had been quite clear’ on his future at Real Madrid.

The players were certainly quick to back their manager up, starting with Vinicius Junior, who told Marca that “Yes, yes, of course,” he should continue.

“The coach deserves to continue,” Luka Modric said pointedly.

“I have no doubt. Since he arrived in his second stage, he has won all of the titles. Last year was an incredible season. This season until the World Cup we were very good in La Liga fighting for everything, then defeats came that we did not want to have, they were not foreseen.”

“It’s football but I think that in the Cup and in the Champions League we have done very well. For this reason, for me, there is no doubt about his continuity. He deserves it for everything he does and has done, what he brings to the team with his experience. For this defeat there is no need to cause any drama.”

German midfielder Toni Kroos was also keen to express his support, also saying that “Yes, of course. Who doesn’t have faith in Carlo?” Kroos clearly didn’t see much debate about it.

If Real Madrid, and in particular Florentino Perez, are to listen to the squad when dealing with questions about Ancelotti’s future, then there will be no more questions. However it is of course natural, given the way the likes of Vicente del Bosque and Ancelotti himself in his first spell were treated, that talk of the sack comes around following any major defeat.