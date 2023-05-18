Real Madrid lose out on €20m after Champions League semi-final exit

Real Madrid’s hopes to winning back-to-back Champions League titles went up in smoke on Wednesday, as Manchester City secured a crushing 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium to reach next month’s final.

There has been plenty of fallout from the humbling defeat, with Carlo Ancelotti’s future being the main area of focus. The Italian expects to remain in charge for next season, despite having failed to retain La Liga or the Champions League.

Another area of focus is the financial aspect of Real Madrid’s semi-final exit. Had they reached the final against Inter Milan, Los Blancos would have netted €15.5m, as per Sport, while they would have got another €4.5m if they’d won the tournament.

However, it has been a fruitful campaign for Real Madrid in terms of finances. They secured just over €60m as a result of their run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, which should help fund a move for Jude Bellingham this summer.

Missing out on €20m will be less of a concern for Real Madrid compared to failing to win the Champions League, although the extra funds would certainly have been welcomed.