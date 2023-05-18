Mikel Merino provides update on ongoing contract negotiations with Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have had an excellent season so far, and one of their protagonists has been Mikel Merino. The 26-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in La Liga this season, and he has been a valuable cog in Imanol Alguacil’s machine.

Given his performances, it is understandable that Merino has gathered interest over the last few months. He has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Aston Villa among those interested, but La Real are determined to keep him in San Sebastian.

They are in the process of offering him a new contract, and Merino provided an update on the situation to Radio MARCA (via MD).

“I have to be calm because I have a contract until 2025, and I am happy here. It came out a long time ago that we were already talking to the club and we are continuing to do so. The negotiations always go on for a long time.”

La Real are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification, being five points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal, and Merino is excited at the possibility of playing among Europe’s elite next season.

“Any other team would settle for four European qualifiers, but we want to take that step further. It would be an incredible step forward. It would be very powerful to see La Real in the Champions League. It’s where we want to be, so we can’t relax.”

Merino will hope to continue putting in excellent performances for Real Sociedad for the remaining four games of the season, and he will hope for a positive outcome for the club, as well as in his individual situation.