Manchester City defeat confirms Real Madrid’s standing in next season’s Champions League

Wednesday’s crushing defeat to Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second leg means that Real Madrid will not secure back-to-back successes in the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had hoped to retain the title that they won last season, which would’ve been the club’s 15th title in the competition. Instead, they will not play in next month’s final against Inter Milan.

Had Real Madrid defeated Man City, and gone on to win the Champions League, they would have secured their place in Pot 1 for next season’s group stage draw, as per Diario AS. However, they will now take their place in Pot 2.

With Barcelona winning La Liga, they will take Spain’s place in Pot 1, meaning that Real Madrid must settle for Pot 2. It will make their group more difficult, as they could face the likes of Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich or Man City (providing the latter two win their respective leagues).

Regardless of who they play, Real Madrid will fancy their chances to top their group, as they target securing their 15th Champions League title next season.