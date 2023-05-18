Javier Tebas takes aims at Real Madrid over complaints on Premier League-La Liga comparison

Javier Tebas has often caused ire among the supporters of Real Madrid and Barcelona with some of his remarks on their respective clubs, and it is the former that have been left spewing after his latest comments.

Tebas spoke on to the Folha Seca podcast, in which he responded to the complaints of Real Madrid and Barcelona about the supposed “lack of competitiveness” in Spanish football when compared to the Premier League, as per Diario AS.

“Our clubs on national television earn the same as those in the Premier League. Real Madrid cry a lot, but it’s not true, as they earn the same as those in the Premier League.

“That’s why when the teams with the highest income in the world come out, Real Madrid and Barcelona come out of the first. I don’t know what else they want.”

The issue of competitiveness has arisen again, following Manchester City’s destruction of Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg, which finished 4-0. It is a topic that is bound to generate more discussion too for years to come.