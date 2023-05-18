Getafe President Angel Torres gives bullish response on subject of Real Madrid complaint

On Wednesday, it was reported that Getafe has submitted a formal complaint to the Competition Committee over an allegation of “improper alignment” by Real Madrid.

The complaint refers to an incident which took place between the two sides’ meeting on Saturday, which Real Madrid won 1-0. Getafe believe that Marco Asensio had already left the pitch to be replaced by Alvaro Odriozola, before Eduardo Camavinga was taken off instead, and Asensio stayed on.

Original reports from the weekend suggested that Getafe would not file a complaint, although Angel Torres told Diario AS that the club had actually decided their stance on Sunday.

“All of this is resolved since Sunday. I do not have to give explanations to anyone.”

Should the Competition Committee rule in favour of Getafe, it would shake things up in La Liga, with both ends of the table being affected. Real Madrid would drop to third, while Getafe would rise from 18th to 15th, dropping Real Valladolid into the bottom three.