Eduardo Camavinga admission could force Real Madrid into the transfer market this summer

Many Real Madrid players struggled against Manchester City on Wednesday, but Eduardo Camavinga perhaps had the toughest evening out of everyone on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

The young French midfielder, once again deployed at left back, was unable to contain Bernardo Silva, who scored Man City’s first two goals on the night, as the Premier League champions romped to a 4-0 victory to reach the Champions League final.

Camavinga is naturally a midfielder, but he has been forced to fill in at left back due to injuries, and he has done so with great effect over the last couple of months.

However, with the Man City thrashing in the mind, Camavinga has told Carlo Ancelotti that he does not want to play left back anymore, according to L’Equipe.

Ferland Mendy is the only natural left back at the club, although he has been linked with a move away in the summer. Furthermore, David Alaba is unwilling to play there, as he prefers to play in central defence, as per Relevo.

Fran Garcia has agreed to re-join Real Madrid this summer, but if Mendy leaves, Florentino Perez could be forced into the transfer market to sign another left back. Alphonso Davies is reportedly on their radar, although it will be extremely difficult to convince Bayern Munich to sell.