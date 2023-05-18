Diego Godin on special relationship with Antoine Griezmann – ‘He was always clear his home was Atleti’

Few figures in Atletico Madrid history have had quite as much impact as Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann. Not only did the two cross over on the pitch, and in terms of culture, but they also share an excellent friendship.

The great Uruguayan headed home the goal that gave Atletico Madrid their league title in 2014, while Griezmann is on his way to being the club’s top scorer ever. Currently, there are few better in the world.

Speaking to Diario AS, Godin said he was happy to seem him back at Atletico Madrid and enjoying his football.

“It makes me happy. I was always close to him, I know how he suffered, how difficult it was for him to be out of Atleti, and how difficult it was for him and how he suffered when he returned. I always tried to help him where I could. He is a boy who, if he is happy, shows happiness on the field. And that’s what you see today. A happy boy, having fun, doing absolutely everything right and assuming a role that others assumed in our time. Because today, in addition to everything he does on the field, he is a leader. And the team notices it.”

Godin went on to tell the story of how they first started speaking, with their first conversations facilitated by a mutual teammate in Gonzalo Castro.

“The first one who put us in contact was Chory Castro. They had been teammates at La Real and Antoine, when he had the chance to come to Atleti, was almost an embarrassed child, and he told him: ‘I would like to talk to Diego, to see how they are doing, to have someone to talk to’.”

Famously, Griezmann is an aficionado of all things Uruguay. He mimicked a lot of his Uruguayan teammates in habits, and at times even accent. Griezmann has even covered himself in a Uruguay flag after big wins.

“He always liked our culture. Drinking mate, the get togethers, the barbecues, our music, which he listens to a lot. We talk on the phone. ‘I don’t know if we’re going to win but we’re going to have fun.’ Those were my words, he always remembers. Later, we lived nearby and a very nice family relationship was created. He is a very special boy. He has a huge heart. He really likes nonsense, dyeing his hair and such, I let him know about it (laughs). But he is a very humble boy, who has always known how to listen and who gives all of himself for other people. He has shown it at Atleti.”

Famously, Godin defended Griezmann in front of whistles and abuse from Atletico Madrid’s fans, after it came out that he had considered an offer from Barcelona. A year later, he would of course head to Camp Nou for a tricky two-year spell.

“I try not to get into such personal things And it happens to me a lot, that they can insult me, that I chew and swallow, but when they insult and look poorly on a friend, I transform. And at that moment I saw Antoine in such a bad way, that I decided to go talk to the stands and ask them to please support him.”

Griezmann struggled to fit in at Barcelona, never really finding an ideal position. Eventually, he moved back to Atletico Madrid on loan initially, and then permanently this winter.

“We chatted when he was in Barcelona. When nothing was going right. He was always clear that he wanted to return, that his home was Atleti. The wheels did not fall off, he was not ashamed to ask for forgiveness, if he had to bow his head, chew his through, work and endure for it. And he is receiving the fruits.”