Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid future furtherly complicated as the CBF come calling

Following Real Madrid’s crushing defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday, which confirmed their exit from this season’s Champions League at the semi-final stage.

In the aftermath of the match, Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been a major talking point. The Italian has insisted that he will still be at Real Madrid next season, and his players are hoping to see him remain in the dugout too.

However, whether Florentino Perez agrees remains to be seen. Ancelotti’s future could take another direction too, as he has been heavily linked with taking over as the head coach of the Brazilian national team.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues has admitted that Ancelotti is their first choice to fill the position, and in the wake of Real Madrid’s Champions League exit, the Brazilian Football governing body have taken the opportunity to approach Ancelotti, as per Sport.

Ancelotti is determined to stay at Real Madrid, which would put a move to Brazil in doubt. However, if he is let go, then his decision could be made for him.