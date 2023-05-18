Barcelona to be without three key players in crucial Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona may be able to waltz into Camp Nou on Saturday evening with the La Liga trophy shortly to be in their arms, but for visitors Real Sociedad, it is a key fixture. With a five-point gap over Villarreal, La Real are looking to secure their place in the top four.

The Blaugrana will not be at full strength either. As per Diario AS, Pedri and Ronald Araujo will miss the match due to muscular discomfort. Both are essential parts of the machinery, and their absence will change the terms of the game, with Gavi also suspended.

Reserve goalkeeper Inaki Pena, Pablo Torre, Marcos Alonso, Franck Kessie and Ansu Fati could all see minutes if Xavi Hernandez is looking to rotate. One player who will see minutes is Ousmane Dembele, with the Frenchman set to make his first start since returning from injury.

Real Sociedad meanwhile have just welcomed back Umar Sadiq from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, although he is unlikely to see significant minutes.

Villarreal will no doubt be watching on closely, hoping that Barcelona do indeed retain their intensity for a fixture which could shape the top four race.