Barcelona third kit leaked, recalling Pep Guardiola days – report

Barcelona are set to throw back to a previous era once again with their latest strip. Their three kits for the 2023-24 season all look as if they will hark back to previous kits, all they have not yet been officially released.

In March a design was leaked that showed Barcelona’s third kit with turquoise being the main colour and blue and red trim. A recent video has been posted of the alleged third kit, which shows that it will be even more similar to the 2010-11 away kit, with a bar crossing the chest, fading from blue to red.

The new 3rd jersey is beautiful! I have the original design from 2010/11 with Messi on the back pic.twitter.com/JzbF6UfdrI — Raphi (@BCN_Raphi) May 17, 2023

The Blaugrana’s away kit for next season is supposed to be the first white kit Barcelona have had since the late 1970s, with a retro badge also to be included.

🚨 New details about the FC Barcelona 23-24 away kits revealed ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TzboHt6dBA — Blaugrana Planet (@BlaugranaPlanet) September 25, 2022

The home Barcelona strip will be less of a direct comparison, but will include larger stripes and a more classic look, save from the Spotify sponsor across the chest.