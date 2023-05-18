Barcelona

Barcelona third kit leaked, recalling Pep Guardiola days – report

Barcelona are set to throw back to a previous era once again with their latest strip. Their three kits for the 2023-24 season all look as if they will hark back to previous kits, all they have not yet been officially released.

In March a design was leaked that showed Barcelona’s third kit with turquoise being the main colour and blue and red trim. A recent video has been posted of the alleged third kit, which shows that it will be even more similar to the 2010-11 away kit, with a bar crossing the chest, fading from blue to red.

The Blaugrana’s away kit for next season is supposed to be the first white kit Barcelona have had since the late 1970s, with a retro badge also to be included.

The home Barcelona strip will be less of a direct comparison, but will include larger stripes and a more classic look, save from the Spotify sponsor across the chest.

