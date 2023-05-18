Barcelona “satisfied” by Mateu Alemany’s decision to reject Aston Villa

It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Mateu Alemany. 16 days ago, he announced that he would be leaving his role as Barcelona’s Director of Football at the end of the season, citing a “new professional project”.

That was believed to be Aston Villa. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Alemany turned down a move to the Premier League side, and he is now set to stay at Barcelona, and see out his contract at the very least.

Alemany cited multiple reasons for his decision, and according to Sport, Barcelona are satisfied that Alemany will now be staying at the club for at least one more season.

Alemany has made successful signings since joining Barcelona, including the likes of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, and the club’s hierarchy will hope that he can carry that work on during this summer’s transfer window.

It will be a big transfer window for Barcelona, as they require significant sales in order to ease their financial struggles. However, reinforcements will also be required for Xavi Hernandez’s squad. As such, it will be a big test of Alemany’s ability.