Barcelona eyeing La Liga manager as potential Xavi Hernandez successor

Barcelona are content with Xavi Hernandez and set to discuss a contract renewal with him in the coming weeks, but they are taking notes on a potential successor to their La Liga-winning coach.

According to Sport, Girona boss Michel Sanchez is admired by the Barcelona hierarchy. The Madrid-born coach’s fantastic work in the North of Catalonia has not gone unnoticed, and he has been earmarked as a potential candidate for the position at Camp Nou down the line.

Michel has integrated well at Girona, even learning Catalan in order to fit in at the club. Winning promotion last season with Girona, his side have taken La Liga by storm this season, and currently occupy a Europa Conference League spot in 7th. Their goal was merely to stay up, but the their swashbuckling style of play has seen them enter the European race.

Always favouring technical players, an offensive style of play and a possession-based game, he fits the image of Barcelona. Not only have Girona been effective though, his belief in his players has led them to play some of the most exciting football in Spain this season. Only Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona have scored more goals than Girona’s 54 this campaign.

The likelihood is that if Michel continues at this rate of achievement, Michel will be poached by someone larger before Barcelona can get to him, with Xavi set to continue for one to tow more years at least. Villarreal were already linked with him earlier in the season, and his stock is rising fast – justifiably too.