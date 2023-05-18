Atletico Madrid will hold out for desired fee despite Milan interest

Atletico Madrid are open to see one of their main strikers leave in Alvaro Morata, but they will only do so for a sizable fee. Morata returned to Atletico last summer following a two-year loan at Juventus, but has been consistently linked with a move back to Italy and Serie A.

As per Diario AS, one of the sides interested in taking Morata away from Madrid is Milan, along with Juventus. However Los Colchoneros do not want to ‘gift’ Morata to the Rossoneri. With a contract until 2024, and a contract extension looking unlikely, this summer will be their last chance to sell the 30-year-old for a fee of any note.

Last summer Juventus were rumoured to be interested in a move for him, but they did not meet his €35m asking price. Quite what price Atletico Madrid will ask for is as of yet unclear.

Recently Morata declared that he was unaware of Milan’s interest, and focused only on Los Rojiblancos. This season he has scored 15 times and given 3 assists in 45 appearances. While not a bad total, given he is not a guaranteed starter, it is that same form which has led him to fall down the pecking order.

Diego Simeone appreciates his work ethic, but as a finisher, has the same doubts as many others. The Madrid daily go on to say that his case is not a priority matter, and the situation could swing in any direction.

Given their position contractually, it would make sense for Atletico to accept offers of far less than the €35m fee they were demanding last summer. Morata’s stock has fallen since last summer, when he was just a year removed from a good Euros as Spain’s regular striker. Equally, they would probably need to replace Morata this summer, given Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay are not natural number nines, should he move on. It may be they see no better alternative on the market at an affordable price.