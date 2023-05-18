Analysis: Why pursuing a move for Roberto Firmino would be a good idea for Real Madrid

Real Madrid could have a bigger summer transfer window on their hands, with several areas of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad needing to be addressed.

Dani Carvajal has been below par over the course of this season, and given that Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola have been unable to sufficiently replace him, Real Madrid could look to clear out at least two of them, which would mean that a new right back would be required.

Left back could also be an area that Real Madrid look to strengthen in. Fran Garcia will return to the club from Rayo Vallecano, but given that there’s interest in Ferland Mendy, while Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba both don’t want to play at left back, another signing could be on the agenda.

Jude Bellingham is close to joining from Borussia Dortmund, with personal terms having been agreed with the English international. He will be a regular starter in midfield, as well as being someone that can be relied upon for many years to come.

Perhaps the most important area that Real Madrid need to add reinforcements in is at striker. Karim Benzema has struggled for fitness on several occasions this season, and as a result, Ancelotti’s side have been at a disadvantage without their captain and talisman on the pitch.

With Benzema staying for one more season at least, signing a sufficient backup should be a priority, and they could do worse than Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, is on Real Madrid’s radar, according to Fichajes.

Firmino would be an excellent backup option for Real Madrid next season, especially since he would come at no cost. He has played at the highest level with Liverpool for many years, and has lots of experience playing as the striker in a 4-3-3 system, with Ancelotti utilises.

His strength at Liverpool was bringing the wingers, being Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, into play, and he could do similar with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, who have both stepped up this season.

As a backup option, Real Madrid can’t go wrong with Firmino, especially since it’s likely that he would be happy with playing second fiddle to Benzema. If Florentino Perez is looking to sign Erling Haaland next summer, signing a backup this summer makes sense, and Firmino fits the bill.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do indeed move for Firmino, but given the ability that he has as a backup, it would be a shrewd move.