WATCH: Umar Sadiq given rousing round of applause by Real Sociedad teammates after returning to training

Real Sociedad have been handed a very welcome boost ahead of their final four matches of the season. Umar Sadiq has returned to full training, having been out for the last eight months due to injury.

Sadiq was signed from Almeria last summer as a replacement for Alexander Isak, who joined Newcastle United. However, in La Real’s defeat to Getafe in September, the Nigerian forward suffered a ruptured anterior crucial ligament, which has seen him miss the vast majority of this season.

However, he has now returned to training, and upon doing so, he was given a rapturous round of applause from his Real Sociedad teammates at the club’s training ground.

La Real officials will hope to take it easy with Sadiq, given that he has just returned from a long-term injury, although they will hope that he can be fit to play some part in the season run-in, starting with Barcelona this weekend.

Real Sociedad are chasing Champions League qualification for the first time in over 10 years, and Sadiq will hope to help his side achieve this in the next four matches.