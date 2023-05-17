WATCH: Manchester City heading to Istanbul as Real Madrid go 3-0 down at the Etihad Stadium

Real Madrid’s chances of reaching a second consecutive Champions League final are all but over, with Manchester City having now added a third in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

The reigning Premier League champions have been in incredible form, and they raced into a two-goal lead in the first half, with Bernardo Silva scoring both. It could’ve been even more, had it not been for the efforts of Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian kept Real Madrid in the tie, but surely now, any hope has been extinguished with Man City now adding a third. Manuel Akanji’s flicked effort went in off Eder Militao to give Courtois no chance.

It's 3-0 Man City!! 🔥 Istanbul here they come!! 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/IwTfizaBdL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 17, 2023

Real Madrid have put up more a fight in the second half, but that will surely fizzle out now as the reality sets in that they won’t be playing in this season’s Champions League final. It has been a valiant campaign from the defending champions, but Man City have simply been too good on the night.